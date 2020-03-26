Historic unemployment numbers in Ohio and across U.S.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, 187,780 of them were filed here in Ohio.

“Economic activity has shut down tremendously, not shut down completely, but so much has been closed so I’m not surprised at the scale of the numbers,” said Cedarville economics professor, Dr. Jeff Haymond.

For the week ending March 21, 2020, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 187,780 initial jobless claims. Just the week earlier, they reported 7,042.

In a release from ODJFS, they said the top monthly initial jobless claims were filed in December 1981, where there 205,159 claims the entire month.

The claims filed the week of March 21 are more than half that amount.

One of those filing a new claim is Mary Armacida. She was laid off last Friday from a local screen printing company.

She said her family has already started making adjustments, preparing for the unpredictable future.

“I’m holding off on making full dinners, because we don’t know what’s to come or what kind of income I’m going to have here in a month or so,” said Armacida.

Armacida said on top of the financial strain, she and many others are facing personal predicaments. She said she would like to stay with her small business employer but is uncertain if she’ll have a job to return to.

“When this mandate to shelter in place went down, I immediately texted the owner and said ‘I’ll be in Monday to help you wrap everything up,” said Armacida. “I went in for 10 hours with no pay because I’m loyal to her and the company and I want to make sure we have the business to get back to.”

Some economists believe over 40 million Americans will be unemployed by April.