HAZARD, Ky. (WDTN) — We saw it in St. Louis, Missouri, earlier this week, now historic flooding has hit parts of Eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on the flooding situation at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The rain picked up in intensity Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as torrential downpours trained over the same areas, causing rapidly rising water. In some areas, close to 10 inches of rain fell.

The Lexington National Weather Service called it a particularly dangerous situation, and issued several Flash Flood Emergencies. Flooded roads, landslides and demolished homes have been reported.