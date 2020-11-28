Historic Clifton Mill Light Show reopens for visitors

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is a tradition started by the Satariano family in 1987.

“One year they said let’s put up a few thousand lights for our friends and neighbors and see how they like it and see what they think,” said Jim Bucher, the spokesperson for Clifton Mill.

32-years later, the show includes more than 4 million lights and some changes for public safety.

“So many of the traditions have left, or have canceled so we decided that we’re going to do it. We’re going to follow state guidelines everyone has to be masked. We’re still going to have that world-famous hot chocolate. The bridge show is going to come on,” Bucher said.

The show showcases the decorated mill, trees, riverbanks, and everything in between including the water wheel.

“It’s neat to see parents bringing their kids who now have kids and they’re bringing their kids so this tradition has just continued,” said Bucher.