Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#6. Ajanta India

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3063 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420-1139

#5. Taste of Jerusalem

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3800 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324-2291

#4. Yaffa Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2844 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324-6252

#3. Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4515 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45432-3025

#2. Olive Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 44 W 3rd St Across the street from the courthouse Square next door to the old arcade., Dayton, OH 45402-1806

#1. Pasha Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 72 Plum St, Dayton, OH 45440-1376

