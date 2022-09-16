Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#30. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 7800 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-2344

#29. Tank’s Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-2134

#28. Central Perc European Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2315 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1513

#27. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5245 Cornerstone North Blvd, Dayton, OH 45440-2270

#26. Cracker Barrel Country Store & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: I-75, Dayton, OH

#25. Hasty Tasty Pancake House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3509 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-3022

#24. View 162

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 33 E 5th St Crowne Plaza Dayton, Dayton, OH 45402-2485

#23. 416 Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 416 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

#22. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 7115 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459

#21. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7400 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414-2442

#20. Scrambler Marie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9600 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH

#19. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1516 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3804

#18. The Brunch Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 601 S Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-2707

#17. Mudlick Tap House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 135 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1701

#16. Debbie’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2620 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2605

#15. My Favorite Muffin

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 175 E Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-2701

#14. Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#13. Table 33

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 130 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1500

#12. Trolley Stop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 530 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#11. George’s Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5216 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414-3914

#10. Butter Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1106 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2601

#9. Dublin Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1116

#8. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5770 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7003

#7. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2824 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#6. Dorothy Lane Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6177 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1925

#5. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#4. Dewberry 1850

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1414 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2105

#3. Jimmie’s Ladder 11

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 936 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2912

#2. Lily’s Dayton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 329 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2909

#1. Meadowlark Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5531 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429-2225

