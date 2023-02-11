Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Dayton, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
#14. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $45,820
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
#13. Social science research assistants
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $49,470
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,430
– Employment: 28,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)
— Columbia, SC ($77,760)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)
#12. Occupational health and safety technicians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $51,220
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#11. Chemical technicians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $51,510
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,040
– Employment: 57,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)
#10. Biological technicians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $53,600
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,770
– Employment: 76,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)
— Boulder, CO ($68,640)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)
#9. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,410
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#8. School psychologists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $74,110
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#7. Occupational health and safety specialists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $77,890
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#6. Chemists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $84,120
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#5. Urban and regional planners
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $84,850
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#4. Materials scientists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $92,900
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#3. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $93,450
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#2. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,610
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#1. Physicists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $124,610
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)