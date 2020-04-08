High wind gusts with thunderstorms Wednesday night

There is a low risk for severe weather in the Miami Valley tonight.

The main threat will be strong and possibly damaging wind gusts around 60 mph. There may be tree and power line damage. Some hail is possible, but the larger hail is more likely in southern Indiana.

Thunderstorms will mostly be south of I-70. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for southern Darke, far south Miami, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Warren, Butler, and Clinton County.

The storms will begin to move in from the northwest and track to the southeast mostly from Preble to Clinton County. The storms may impact portions of Montgomery County, such as the southern half that missed the storms this morning.

Right now severe thunderstorms are developing along the Mississippi River and moving into Illinois.

These storms will likely cluster into a line and track into the Miami Valley as a feature known as a squall line. Typically these lines move very quickly, produce some straight-line winds.

A cold front will move through the Miami Valley behind the storms. This front will drop temperatures. It will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. There may even be some snow Thursday night with freezing temperatures Friday morning.