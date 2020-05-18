Live Now
High water and high wind threat for the Miami Valley Monday

There is Flash Flood Watch until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Additionally, there is a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. The biggest risk will be flash flooding with several rounds of heavy rain through Tuesday night. There is a threat for damaging wind gust and a low risk for a tornado within thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will be 2-3 inches by Tuesday night with a few rain showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

An area of low pressure will slowly take a southeast movement into Tuesday evening. This will keep rain in the region through Tuesday night. By Wednesday the low will begin to move far enough south that we will begin to see less rain.

