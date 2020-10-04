High-speed pursuit ends with arrest of murder suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A high-speed chase through Ohio Saturday ends with the arrest of a suspect wanted for murder in Maryland.
Ohio State Police say the pursuit began in Belmont County on US-40 near I-70. The suspect was taken to the juvenile detention center.
The Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol says the suspect is wanted in Maryland.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
