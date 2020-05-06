High school makes face mask straps for health care workers

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – While classes are not in session, a local high school has made hundreds of face mask straps for health care workers.

Staff members at Troy Christian High School have been operating machines typically used for student projects to make straps for surgical face masks. They’ve distributed them to workers with Ohio’s Hospice.

Heather Douglas, a team leader for Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, told 2 NEWS wearing a mask all day can be tough on your skin, but the donated straps make the masks much more comfortable.

“It doesn’t hold on your ears,” Douglas said. “It straps around the back of your head or the back of your neck, and there’s no pressure along your ears.”

Douglas said she saw a post on Facebook a few weeks ago about a student who 3D-printed mask straps. She asked her daughter, who has taken 3D design classes at Troy Christian High School, if they could be made there.

“We’ve worked on a bunch of projects,” said Jenna Douglas, a senior at Troy Christian High School. “We’ve 3D-printed stuff for drones, we’ve built our own drones.”

Douglas said her teacher Jared Mitchell immediately agreed to print the straps, and he and administrator Scott Smith soon got to work.

Smith told 2 NEWS they first started 3D-printing them but then switched to a CNC machine to speed up the process, cutting the straps from plastic sheets. Some of the materials were donated by local business Haas Signs, Smith said.

“It was taking two hours to print about 20 of these mask straps,” Smith said. “He was able to CNC-cut about 400 of them in about an hour.”

They made roughly 1,500 straps for Ohio’s Hospice workers across the state and continue to produce them for frontline workers.

“It was just so heartwarming and touching [to] the organization,” said Ashley Puchalski, director of clinical care for Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. “They just…quickly were like, ‘How can we help? What can we do?'”

Smith told 2 NEWS he has also given out some of the straps to grocery store workers.

Staff members at Troy Christian High School have been in touch with Premier Health and Kettering Health Network to see if there’s anything else they can do to help, Smith said.