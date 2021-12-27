CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – With the 2021 Christmas weekend holiday behind us as we head into a new year, Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook says they’re seeing a high demand for COVID-19 testing.

“In the last 2 weeks we’ve tested about a little over 200 people at our testing center here in Clark County, and we’ve found about 26 percent of those people are positive. To put that in very simple terms, one out of every four people coming to us for testing the last two weeks has been positive,” said Cook.

Warren County resident Krichelle Miller is also struggling to find rapid at home COVID-19 testing kits, after spending over two hours Monday morning searching. “Nobody has stock. Not Kroger Pharmacy, RIte Aid, Walgreens, CVS, none of the local libraries have any. Even the local urgent care centers that always say you can drive up and pick up tests, they don’t have any either,” said Miller.

Miller has received her first two COVID-19 vaccinations, and is scheduled to get her booster vaccine on Tuesday. However, Miller says she recently came in contact with a coworker who tested positive for the virus. This contact means that Miller needs to find a rapid test and test negative before getting her Tuesday scheduled booster.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to test positive for COVID or not. The only tests available right now are PCR tests, which I was able to schedule an appointment today but it’ll take 2 to 4 days for me to get those results.”

If you’re someone who thinks you’ve been exposed and still cannot find COVID-19 testing anywhere, Cook says to stay home. “If you have symptoms even things as simple as stuffy nose, runny nose, sore throat, things that seem very innocent, get tested. If you can’t find a test then go back to the old thing mom and dad said…stay home while you’re sick.”