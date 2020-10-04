High-energy workout helps raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A high-energy workout to raise money for families in need is what’s working in Dayton. 

The Women’s Board of Dayton’s Children’s Hospital and the Space Three fitness studio hosted the event. People worked out outside Dayton Children’s Hospital in order to follow social distancing guidelines. 

Organizers say the money raised will help the hospital improve its care, research, and community outreach. Jennifer Saman is on the Women’s Board. She says, “The participants were great, great troopers, everyone had a great time, a lot of fun, there was great music and company to do so.” 

The Women’s Board also partnered with Hawthorne Hills Coffee to raise money. 

