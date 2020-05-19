HHS provides over $230 million to Ohio for COVID-19 testing

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

(WDTN) – The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is delivering over $230 million in new funding to Ohio to support testing for COVID-19.

In total, $10.25 billion in funding is being provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to states, territories and local jurisdictions.

Each Governor or designee of each State, locality or territory receiving funds will submit its plan for testing that include:

Number of tests needed, month-by-month to include diagnostic, serological, and other tests, as appropriate

Month-by-month estimates of laboratory and testing capacity, including related to workforce, equipment and supplies, and available tests

Description of how the resources will be used for testing, including easing any COVID-19 community mitigation policies

Jurisdictions will use the funding they receive to meet the testing goals laid out in their C plans, including purchasing supplies.

To view the list of funding recipients, please visit here.