HHS provides over $230 million to Ohio for COVID-19 testing

(WDTN) – The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is delivering over $230 million in new funding to Ohio to support testing for COVID-19.
In total, $10.25 billion in funding is being provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to states, territories and local jurisdictions.
Each Governor or designee of each State, locality or territory receiving funds will submit its plan for testing that include:
- Number of tests needed, month-by-month to include diagnostic, serological, and other tests, as appropriate
- Month-by-month estimates of laboratory and testing capacity, including related to workforce, equipment and supplies, and available tests
- Description of how the resources will be used for testing, including easing any COVID-19 community mitigation policies
Jurisdictions will use the funding they receive to meet the testing goals laid out in their C plans, including purchasing supplies.
To view the list of funding recipients, please visit here.
