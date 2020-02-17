Heavy snowfall remains rare through February

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The average last day two inches of snow is recorded in Dayton is Feb. 26.

Over the last 30 years, the average total snowfall for the last two weeks of Feb. is two inches. The chance for at least one day with more than an inch of snow the rest of the month is 47%.

20% of the time Dayton records no measurable snow the last two weeks of Feb.

The snow outlook for the next two weeks is low. After today little precipitation is expected this week. The Climate Prediction Center is reporting a greater chance for above-normal temperatures this weekend, and an equal chance heading into next week.

This week high pressure will dominate our weather pattern. Midweek air will flow out of the north. It will be cold, but dry.

By the weekend the high will be southwest of the Miami Valley. This will bring warmer air back into the region and a chance for rain early next week.

Very little snow is expected, but there is a low chance for some light accumulation next week.

Meteorological Spring starts March 1. It is easier to keep records when the season starts at the beginning of the month.

On average Dayton sees about 7 days in March with at least a trace of snow. Snowfall totals for the month are around 4.5 inches with only one day recording more than an inch of snow.

The average last day for an inch of snow is March 11.

The average last day for a Trace of snow is March 30.