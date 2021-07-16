Heavy rain floods Trumbull County Fair

Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain across the Valley flooded the Trumbull County Fair Friday afternoon.

Trent Brown, the owner of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, shared photos from the fair with First News.

Trumbull County Fair Flood (3)
Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

The photos show fairgoers standing slightly less than knee-deep in water at some spots.

Trumbull County Fair Flood (4)
Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides
Trumbull County Fair Flood (2)
Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

All rides had to be shut down for a time, but they have since started back up.

Due to the weather, fair officials canceled horse pulls for Friday night, which were supposed to start at 6 p.m. There is no word yet on the rodeo.

Trumbull County Fair Flood (7)
Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

Fair officials said they will continue to post updates and cancellations due to the weather on their Facebook page.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

