Heavy police presence in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were called to the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue early Monday, April 20.
Regional Dispatch can only confirm police were called out on reports of a suspicious person just before 3 a.m. This call lead to a heavy police presence soon after the investigation began.
2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they report several bullet shell casings on the ground as police investigate the area.
Dayton crews on scene tell us no officers were injured.
2 NEWS will keep its crew on scene and will update this story with any new information.
