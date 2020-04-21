Heavy police presence in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were called to the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue early Monday, April 20.

Regional Dispatch can only confirm police were called out on reports of a suspicious person just before 3 a.m. This call lead to a heavy police presence soon after the investigation began.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they report several bullet shell casings on the ground as police investigate the area.

Dayton crews on scene tell us no officers were injured.

