Heartwarming military homecoming for local family

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A dad is reunited with his son in a surprise homecoming after serving overseas for the past year in Iraq.

Monday night, Nick Heinrich surprised his son Brody at the Dayton International Airport.

Last October, shortly after Nick left for Iraq, Brody was hospitalized suffering from two serious conditions. Brody has Craniosynostosis which causes increased intracranial pressure and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome which is a connective tissue disorder. The family has just learned he will have to undergo another surgery on his skull in December.

“It’s not something that a father ever wants to come home to. It’s not something that you want to hear when you’re over there. But at the end of the day, we have to do what we do for our children and families and keep everything moving forward. With that being said, “A Kid Again” has been what’s been there to hold us together,” says Nick.

During this time, Nick’s wife Tawyna also has been battling cancer. She was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2011, but in February 2018, it returned. She is currently in remission and attending nursing school.

While Nick has been overseas, the organization “A Kid Again” has helped with the family’s needs. The group also helped organize Nick’s surprise homecoming.

“A Kid Again” is a national nonprofit that supports families struggling with life-threatening conditions.

“It’s not just for the kids; it’s for the family. It gives us all a break,” states Nick.

November is National Military Family month.