WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Your story is waiting to be told, so enter the gates and begin your adventure at the Ohio Renaissance Festival as it returns to Warren County for its 33rd season.

Starting September 3, every Saturday and Sunday, including Labor Day Monday, the gates are opened wide for all ages to experience a full day of 16 Century fun through October 30.

Casey of the Kamikaze Fireflies looks over the crowd from her German Wheel | (Photos courtesy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival)

Villagers close out a season with a hardy pub sing!

There are many whimsical characters that can be found wandering the village. See how many you can find during your visit!

Experience moments of magic that will last a lifetime.

The festival is located 2 miles west of I-71 or 15 miles east of I-75 on State Route 73. One of the largest renaissance festivals in the nation, the Ohio Renaissance Festival features a 16th Century English Village on 30+ acres, a nine-weekend season and welcomes upwards of 200,000 visitors annually, according to a release.

The festival offers 18 performance areas and stages where you can experience rowdy pirates to feats of danger to the chivalry of the full-armored joust. With over 100 shows each day there’s never a dull moment.

New this year are original risqué pub songs, Blades of Death, Norse/Viking music from Sirena,

and heavy metal and heavier hits from a new joust troupe, Combatants Keep.

Returning to the full day of entertainment is the exciting mix of comedy and circus from The Kamikaze Fireflies, the beautiful steeds and daring feats of The Daring Rider, solo songs olde and new from Robert the Barrrd, the immersive silent comedy experience using whistles and gestures of Moonie the Magnif’cent, and so many others.

Over 150 world-class artisans line the village with truly unique wares you can’t find anywhere else.

Everything from hair braiding services to clothing, fiber arts, and jewelry. Weaponry that has been hand forged to chainmail that has been patiently assembled, the festival offers a variety of time-honored

crafts created by hand.

Many artisans offer products geared towards children such as toys and games. Stop by The Ramp Hatchery for wooden puzzles and toys, or the Wooden Dragon Toy Shoppe for a wooden dragon or fantastical creature. Browse through all the shops as you meander through the village and find all of those unique items for those hard to buy for folks on your list.

You will never go hungry as the festival features one of the largest food and beverage menus, full of variety. From giant roasted turkey legs to homemade cookies and soft drinks to Honey Mead, there is something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

New this year will be Fry Pies and sweet treats at Medieval Indulgences, a handful of gazebos offering pulled beef sandwiches to brats and Italian sausages, and a brew exclusive to the festival from Rhinegeist Brewery called Chain Mail Pale Ale.

Finally, grab your seat for the Royal Feast and enjoy an afternoon filled with food, drink, song and a show. Seating is limited to 100 so grab your ticket early.

Additional information about the festival can be found here.