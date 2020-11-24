Health officials say coronavirus is the 6th leading cause of death in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Public Health officials released new numbers on COVID-19. They said the virus is now the sixth leading cause of death in the county this year.

About 366 new cases were reported per day. More than 6,700 cases have already been reported in November. November 16th saw the most cases with more than 550 cases reported.

“We know how this is spreading. It’s a community spread its individuals in social gatherings and family gatherings that are spreading this virus,” said Jeffrey Cooper, the Health Commissioner for Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health.

Officials said the number of hospitalizations have doubled in the last three weeks.

“As great as our hospitals are in the Miami Valley, they’re not going to be able to handle these kinds of numbers for much longer no questions about it,” said Judy Dodge, Commissioner of Montgomery County.

COVID has been reported as the sixth leading cause of death this year. Typically, health officials said it’s things like heart disease, cancer, and accidents. The news came as a surprise to many people in Montgomery County.

“From what I read in reports and stuff, COVID pretty much only kills people that are like compromised immune systems or drugs addicts or something like that so it’s a lot easier for people to die from that than anything,” said Tyler Walker, a student at Wright State University.

“It’s surprising because we thought we had control of it to a certain extent and now with the cold weather and the change of people’s lifestyle it seems like its getting out of control,” said Dan Robie, who lives in Dayton.

The stay-at-home advisory for Montgomery County will remain in effect until Thursday, Dec. 17.