Health officials encourage safe, small NYE celebrations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While New Year’s Eve is known to be one of the biggest party days of the year, this year, public health officials are hoping people will celebrate differently.

“We usually go out somewhere and celebrate with friends or have friends come over to the house but we can’t do that this year,” said Dwayne Campbell.

“We’re just going to hang out celebrate the end of this year, hope for the best for next year, and see what happens,” Conner Sweeney said.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, health officials continue to urge everyone to celebrate safely which means not gathering with people outside of your household.

“That’s something we’re definitely discouraging because when you go into someone else’s home, there’s a temptation to remove your mask, to not keep your distance and that is when COVID can spread,” said Dan Suffoletto, public health supervisor for Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health.

Officials also advise against gathering to watch the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Day.

“We’ve seen not only in Montgomery County in the state of Ohio but across the country that in-home parties is a great location for COVID to spread so you really just have to take this holiday off, not gather and stay with people in your immediate household,” Suffoletto said.

Many people in Montgomery County said it’s worth the sacrifice.

“It’s sad that you don’t get to spend as much time with your family but it’s a sacrifice you have to make to keep everyone safe, to protect your older relatives, and everybody in your family. It’s a trade-off but it will be worth it in the long term,” Sweeny said.