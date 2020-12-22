Health officials concerned about strain of coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Health experts said a new coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom may already be in the U.S and could potentially be more contagious than other strains.

“Until we start doing genetic analysis on the viruses themselves we won’t really know but it’s very likely that’s already here especially as we’ve relaxed some of our travel restrictions earlier this year,” said Dr. Roberto Colon Chief Medical Officer a Miami Valley Hospital.

“The concerning thing about it is that it is about 70 percent more transmissible than regular COVID. The helpful thing is we don’t think it causes more severe illness than the strains we’ve encountered before,” Dr. Zach Jenkins, an infectious disease specialist at Cedarville University said.

Health officials said we should continue wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from others.

They also noted that Pfizer believes the possibility the new strain will be resistant to the vaccines is low.

“These are vaccines already being used in the UK so we will pretty quickly have some evidence whether there is a difference in protection or not,” Dr. Colon said.