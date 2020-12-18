Health officials concerned about minority mistrust of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — As more vaccines rollout across Ohio, there is an effort to build trust among minority communities and those hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 35 percent of African Americans probably would not get the vaccine.

“With all of the experimentation that’s been done on people of color in this country, and the bad outcomes that they have in compared to other races. I know that a lot of them would be skeptical to get the vaccine they would not want to go in first,” said Dr. Akpezi Oshobe, an internal medicine hospitalist at Mercy Health-Springfield.

The skepticism dates back to the 1930s when black men were recruited to find a treatment for syphilis during the Tuskegee Experiment. When penicillin became the recommended treatment for the disease, almost 15 years into the study, doctors did not treat them.

“We know that there’s been certain events over the course of our history that have tainted or reduced trust of the people minorities, and the trust they have in institutions,” said Luke Onuorah, an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Health.

He received the vaccine on Tuesday and said he didn’t think twice about it.

“Finally I felt that we had something that may eventually turn this thing around,” he said.

And the only way to turn it around is to get more people vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

“It’s really critical to see this as an opportunity for us to get our lives back, get our country back and get the world back,” Dr. Onuorah said.