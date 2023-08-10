TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Mosquito samples from a Trotwood park tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

A release from Trotwood says Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health informed the city that West Nile Virus was found in mosquito samples from Madison Park in Trotwood.

The virus spreads by mosquitos that are already infected by West Nile.

According to the CDC, an estimated eight out of 10 people who become infected will not have any symptoms. Common symptoms seen amongst people include headaches, fevers, joint pain, diarrhea, fatigue, a rash or vomiting.

Infected mosquitos can lead to life-threatening in severe cases. People could develop Encephalitis, Meningitis or a severe fever, Public Health says.

Ways to protect yourself include getting rid of standing water, wearing long-sleeved clothing, staying out of the shade, using DEET insect repellant and going inside during the later parts of the evening.

“The primary carrier in Ohio is the northern house mosquito, Culex pipiens,” Trotwood said. “Mosquitos become infected when they feed on infected birds, and then can spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.”

Trotwood officials will be at Madison Park to spray and treat the area.