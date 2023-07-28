GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — West Nile Virus was confirmed in mosquitoes found in Greene County.

According to Greene County Public Health (GCPH), three different mosquitoes across Greene County. Positive indications of the virus were found in Bellbrook in the area of Ryder Court, along with the area of Edith Marie Drive in Beavercreek.

“Greene County Public Health will continue to monitor adult mosquitoes in the surrounding communities,” GCPH said.

The areas in which the mosquitos were found will be treated with adulticide on Monday, July 31. Weather conditions could impact the date of spraying.

To avoid having exposure from the virus, you are encouraged to eliminate standing water, stay away from shaded areas, go inside during the evening hours and wear light colors with long-sleeved clothing. You may also want to purchase an insect repellant that contains DEET.