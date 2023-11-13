** The video shows carfentanil coverage from 2019 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A public safety bulletin was released on Monday alerting Ohioans about an increase in dangerous drug mixtures.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) says in Ohio, there is an increasing amount of illegal drugs that contain different dangerous drugs. Some of the drugs are described as being “unpredictable and potentially deadly,” like carfentanil.

Across the state, ONIC confirmed a minimum of 17 samples that contain a carfentanil mixture. Carfentanil is around 100 more times as deadly than fentanyl. Different drugs can make life-saving efforts more difficult.

The illicit drugs mostly found mixed include carfentanil, cocaine, fentanyl, medetomidine, methamphetamine and xylazine, according to ONIC.

“Without sophisticated tests, it’s impossible to know exactly what you’re ingesting or how it will impact your body,” said Cynthia Peterman, executive director of ONIC. “There is no quality control for illicit drugs, which is why no one should ever take a liquid, pill, or powder that was given to them by anyone other than a licensed health care provider.”

Fifty-six-percent of drug poisoning deaths in the state from 2017 to 2021 involved a “mixture of illicit drugs.”

If you would like to submit a drug tip to ONIC, call 1-833-644-6642. You can also access information about life-saving medications and test strips.