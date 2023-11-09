CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — All UC Health staff will soon be required to wear a mask while interacting with patients.

On Monday Nov. 13, every employee will be required to wear a mask while being around or providing care to patients. The change comes as respiratory virus infections numbers have increased in recent times, according to the UC Health.

“It is our duty to protect all of our patients, including the most vulnerable, and this step is an important way to prevent the spread of diseases, including but not limited to influenza, COVID-19 and RSV,” UC Health says.

Some of the areas where the rule will be mandated are inpatient rooms, patient exam rooms, front desk and registration, patient transport and nursing station when interacting with patients.

Employees in cafeterias, lobbies and nursing stations will be able to not wear a mask when not around patients.

UC Health predicts the masking requirement will conclude after the respiratory season ends in spring 2024.