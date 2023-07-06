DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Edison State Community College is hosting a training event for students.

Beginning July 26, Edison State will have training for State Tested Nursing Assistants (STNAs). The training course is accelerated, and gives students the ability to have a local classroom and clinical environment. Students are able to hear directly from the instructors, which have experience in the field.

Classes for the course will be held on various days in July and August:

July 26 and 27

Aug. 1 to 4

Aug. 7, 9 and 11

Aug. 14 to 16

Clinicals will be on Aug. 13 and 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers,” Edison State said. “Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.”

Both the classroom instruction and clinicals will be held at Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut St. in Greenville.