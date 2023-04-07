DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In Montgomery County, a case of measles and another case of measles have been reported.

According to Public Health Dayton Montgomery County (PHDMC), a resident of Montgomery County recently went to Dayton Children’s Springboro Urgent Care and a case off measles was identified.

Patients that went to the health facility on March 26 from 6:58 to 10:22 p.m. and again on 10:30 a.m. to 2:27 p.m. are in the process of being contacted. PHDMC are contacting the individuals to take a look at their measles vaccination status regarding the next steps on signs, symptoms and potential quarantine measures.

Measles symptoms include a rash, cough, high fever, watering of the eyes and runny nose. 20 percent of children will be sent to the hospital with severe symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration or brain swelling.

Mumps Information

All of the people that had been in contact with the individual of mumps have been contacted. The person that has been confirmed to have had measles was also a resident of Montgomery County.

Some of the symptoms for mumps, according to PHDMC, are headache, muscle aches, fever, tiredness and loss of appetite.

Health officials are urging parents to keep their child up to date on all of their vaccinations.

“The safest way to protect children from measles is to make sure they are vaccinated,” Dr. Becky Thomas, PHDMC medical director said.

“During the pandemic many children may have missed receiving routine vaccinations. Parents should talk to their child’s doctor now, to make sure they are up-to-date will all vaccinations.”

If you believe your child has been exposed to or is experiencing symptoms of either, you are asked to consult your child’s healthcare provider.