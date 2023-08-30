DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Halloween is just around the corner, but bats are currently affecting people in their homes in Ohio.

In August, the Cincinnati Health Department (CHD) received 14 reports of people being in contact with bats. A majority of the 14 of bats found were surprisingly inside the homes of Cincinnati residents.

All of the positive rabies cases in Cincinnati have been identified as in bats, according to CHD. Animals such as foxes, raccoons and skunks can also carry rabies.

“Any bat that is active during the day or is found in a place where bats are not usually seen – like in your home or on your lawn – might be rabid,” CHD says. “A bat that is unable to fly and is easily approached could be sick.”

Across Ohio in 2022, a total of 210 rabies cases in animals was reported to be confirmed. Bats accounted for a majority — 184 cases.

If you do find a bat in your home, there are some things you should keep in mind for your safety.

Capturing the bat is an important aspect of action if the mammal enters your home. The CDC says by capturing it, you can have it tested for rabies. If it does, you should consult your healthcare provider to ask about receiving Post-exposure Prophylaxis (PEP).

Even if you are not sure if you have been bitten or scratched by an affected bat, since bites can be very small but have been in contact with a bat, you should contact your healthcare provider or public health professional immediately.

2 NEWS reached out to the Clark County Combined Health District, Greene County Public Health and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County for information on any rabid bat cases in the Miami Valley. All three health organizations say their offices have so far received zero cases in their counties.