DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Leaders with Premier Health spent the day on Friday filing bags to help the community in need.

The health organization held a donation drive on February 17, where Premier Health employees and other organizations were able to donate healthy snacks and toiletry items. The leaders collected the various donation items and stuffed the products into different bags.

The bags filled up at Friday’s event will be distributed to people in need at the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County in Troy, First United Methodist Church in Middletown and Samaritan Homeless Clinic in Dayton.

Premier Health Director of Diversity, Adrian Taylor, says Premier Health is focused on helping its patients and residents in the community that may be in need of assistance.

“This is all about our commitment to improve the health of the communities that we serve,” Taylor said. “This is bottom line this is ground zero for that. premiere is commitment to ensuring that we provide the best experience for our patients even before they get to the hospital right.”

Donation drives like the toiletry drive Premier held are ways the health provider is contributing to help build healthier communities.