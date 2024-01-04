DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local doctors have a warning for those who plan on being outside this weekend.

As 2 NEWS meteorologists track a snowstorm this weekend, doctors are expressing concerns about frostbite. The concerns are that people may dismiss symptoms, assuming it’s just pain.

Frostbite is common in the winter, especially when snow is possible.

The injury is caused by extreme cold, affecting the skin, blood vessels and nerves. Frostbite can turn your feeling of coldness into intense pain, swelling and even blisters.

According to local doctors, the best way to prevent the injury is by wearing layers.

They say people may need between three and four layers of clothing to stay adequately warm during days like Saturday, which is forecasted for a snow storm.

Focus on keeping the hands, feet, face and ears as warm and covered as possible.

Dr. Nancy Pook, an emergency physician for Kettering Health, says that if your pain is persistent even after warming up, to get medical attention.

“You need to make sure your hands and your feet are covered. And really, stay dry. That’s the key to everything. In addition to that, when you start to feel pain, that’s a warning sign. You’ve got to stop what you’re doing immediately. Go in and warm up,” said Pook.

Pook also says that you can use warm running water to heat yourself up, but if pain is consistent or worsening, mediately seek medical advice.