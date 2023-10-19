DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Researchers are predicting a possible shortage of primary care physicians across the country in the upcoming years.

A study of 62,000 medical residents revealed that in the next decade, there will be less primary care physicians compared to current numbers.

Physicians provide constant care for patients. The medical professionals are usually the first point-of-contact when a patient has any type of medical concern.

Current doctors have noticed that when new medical professionals complete their residency for becoming a doctor, they have been choosing subfields in healthcare for higher pay and potentially better hours.