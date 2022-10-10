Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The correlation between those seeking mental health therapy and the percentage of adults with mental illness is consistent in Ohio.

Ohio ranks fourth in the United States in both mental illness prevalence and in states searching the most for therapists, said a study by NiceRX, which released its findings Friday before World Mental Health Day.

According to the study, the percentage of adults in Ohio with mental health illness is 23.64%, while Ohians average 14,917 searches for therapists per 100,000 people (115,600 annual).

Utah (26.86%), West Virginia (24.62%), and Oregon (23.75%) round out the top three. New Jersey has the lowest rate at 16.37%.

Ohio averages the third lowest median therapy session rate at $90 while the state’s mental health funding is at $100.29 per capita.