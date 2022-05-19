DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An advertising company put up a big display to celebrate nurses.

National Nurses Week is observed every year from May 6 to 12. Lamar Advertising is recognizing the work of nine nurses from the region, putting their pictures on billboards around the Miami Valley area. Their images were submitted by people in the community.

Local executives at the company said it’s especially important to thank nurses given their work over the course of the pandemic.

Sue Hohenbrink, general manager of Lamar Outdoor Advertising Dayton said, “The saying has been they’re heroes and I believe that – Lamar believes that – keeping us safe and working hard under a lot of stress, it has been fantastic what they’ve been able to do for America.”

The billboard camapaign ran until the last day of National Nurses Week.