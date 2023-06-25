DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Bon Secours Mercy Health and the Springfield Small Business Development Center (SPDC) are teaming up to fix an ongoing problem in the community – a shortage of small business owners.

Rob Alexander is the executive director of SBDC and says the community has less of a quantity of businesses, compared to other cities across the state.

“In Springfield in particular, we have half as many businesses as we would have if we were just the average city in Ohio.”

Mercy Health has committed $1 million to the SBDC to create a low interest loan program for individuals looking to improve the business outlook in the community. Funding is aimed to prioritize minority, veteran and women entrepreneurs or business owners in Champaign and Clark County.

The health network’s Springfield President, Adam Groshans calls it an investment in the overall health of the region.

“Helping people doesn’t stop at just providing great, high quality health care,” Groshans said.

Groups that are often overlooked both with healthcare and small business lending will be prioritized in an initiative to improve that.

“Where we fill a gap from health care and we’re a safety net hospital, they fill a gap from traditional lending. So for me, this is access,” Groshans said. “This is an access to a resource that these groups oftentimes may have limited options or restrictions. And getting to that ultimately helps fund their future stability as well.”

Loans will be available for one year for local individuals that would like to apply. Alexander says he wants to fund as many businesses as possible.

“We’ve got one year and $1 million to loan out to as many people as we can and do as much good as we can,” Alexander said.

If you are interested in applying, you are asked to contact the SBDC by calling 937-322-7821.