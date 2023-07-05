DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some Anthem customers who usually choose Mercy Health for their healthcare will soon have to find another option for medical care.

As of Saturday, July 1, individuals who have Anthem Ohio Managed Medicaid insurance will no longer be considered in-network for medical care at Mercy Health facilities. According to Mercy Health, the change comes after “months of ongoing negotiations,” during which Mercy Health was unable to reach a “fair agreement” with the insurance company.

Wanting to ease the transition for people who need to find a new long-term provider, the health care organization will continue to serve Anthem Ohio Managed Medicaid patients. Until the end of July, patients will be able to schedule and visit their provider at Mercy Health locations.

“During this extended period of time, Anthem Ohio Managed Medicaid patients should call the Ohio Office of Medicaid at 1-800-324-8680 to initiate a Just Cause transfer to an alternative Managed Medicaid plan to ensure that they can retain long-term access to their Mercy Health facilities and providers,” Mercy Health said.

“Mercy Health is contracted with all Managed Medicaid plans in Ohio, with the exception of Anthem, and we will continue to serve our patients under their new health plans.”

When contacted by 2 NEWS for comment, Anthem Corporate Communications Director Jeff Blunt said the insurance company will help members find another in-network provider.

Members will have the opportunity to look for additional health care providers by calling the number on the back of their Anthem ID card.

“Mercy Health is not seeking increased payment for our Medicaid members; yet they have chosen to exit an agreed-upon contract to serve this vulnerable population in an attempt to force higher costs on our employer-based and individual plan members.

“Our repeated ask is for Mercy Health to rescind this action, honor their contract, and negotiate a new agreement at the appropriate time – when the previous contract was set to end.”

In communication obtained by 2 NEWS from Anthem and Mercy Health, both organizations are wanting to continue in the negotiation process.

The last day for Anthem Ohio Managed Medicaid customers to receive service is July 30.

Individuals with Anthem Medicare coverage will not be impacted.