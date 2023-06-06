DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Peanut allergies can not only cause anxiety for parents and children, but they can also be life-threatening.

According to Terri Moncrief, M.D., M.S., with the Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton, one out of 100 children has a peanut allergy. Thanks to a new treatment called peanut oral immunotherapy, families can find some relief.

“The way that this works is we start with very minuscule doses of peanuts that are diluted in a solution,” explained Dr. Moncrief, “and over the course of about eight to nine months, slowly increase that dose so that the child goes from being able to tolerate 1/250,000th of a peanut to the point where they’re eating between four and eight full peanuts a day.”

“It’s life-changing,” she said.

Children can begin this treatment as young as three years old. However, it’s not just for kids. Dr. Moncrief said that anyone of any age could be a potential candidate with any level of allergy.

To find out if you or your child may be a candidate for this treatment, or for more information, click here.