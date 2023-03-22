KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An elementary school in Kettering has reportedly been notified of a positive case of whooping cough.

According to a representative at Kettering City Schools, a positive case of Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, was confirmed at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Kettering. The school district was said to have been notified of the positive case on Monday, March 21.

A letter was sent to families of those attending the elementary school. The letter was sent out to make parents and guardians aware of the reported case and provide some of the signs parents some information to protect their child.

According to the CDC, whooping cough is described as very serious and contagious. Pertussis symptoms could include a cough, exhaustion, fever, runny nose and vomiting.

In the letter obtained by 2 NEWS, information about what the disease is and the symptoms of what children with the sickness is discussed, but also provided tips on talking with their child about staying healthy.

The district is encouraging parents to try and explain to their student about the importance of not sharing beverages or eating after someone else, including using the same utensils. Kettering City Schools also recommends for both adults and children to be vaccinated for Pertussis.

If you would like more information about Pertussis, click here or call Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County at (937) 225-4550.