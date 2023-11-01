KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Kettering is offering events to bring awareness to your blood pressure.

Throughout November, residents in the city of Kettering can have their blood pressure screened. The city is offering four chances four chances for interested people to attend:

Thursday, Nov. 2 10 a.m to noon

Thursday, Nov. 9 9 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 9 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 9 to 11 a.m.



AARP reports hypertension is one of the most common heart conditions in American adults, which can lead to heart disease later in life.

“Unlike other health conditions that pop up with warning signs, high blood pressure (defined as 130/80 mm Hg or higher) rarely comes with symptoms, which is how it earned the name ‘the silent killer,'” said AARP. “In fact, about 1 in 3 people who have hypertension don’t know it and therefore aren’t being treated for it, according to the CDC.”

Residents that are interested are asked to visit the Kettering Government Center South Building, located at 3600 Shroyer Road in Kettering.

Screenings will not be offered in December due to the holidays.