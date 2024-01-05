PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering Health location will soon be closing its doors to the emergency department.

According to Kettering Health, the emergency department at Kettering Health Piqua will be closing its doors on Thursday, Feb. 1. The healthcare system says the decision was made after the company determined the area needing primary care services.

There have been fewer true emergency cases at the facility, which added to the decision.

Over the next year, we expect to further expand our primary care presence in the North Market and offer extended hours and scope of service. We believe this focus on primary care is consistent with national trends and is in the best interest of our communities.” Kettering Health

Kettering Health is working to ensure all impacted employees are placed in alternative roles within the company.

Local residents seeking emergency care can still visit Kettering Health Troy, which is located just eight miles away from Kettering Health Piqua.