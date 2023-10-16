DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The New Premier Health YMCA facility will soon be open, but you can be one of the first to take a tour of the building.

Community members can head over to take a “hard hat tour” of the new location at 2649 Salem Ave. in Dayton, the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital. Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2.

Aside from just the tour, members of the community that attend the tour can speak with staff and become a member of the Y, while even having their joining fee waived and a “no bank draft” until Dec. 15.

When the new branch opens in west Dayton, it will feature a full-sized competition pool, cardio fitness center, gymnasium, weight training and outdoor sports field.

“The Y has always been a place where people can come together,” said President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton Dale Brunner. “Our goal is to build and strengthen community bonds through a commitment to health and wellness.”

If you are interested in attending, you should park in the parking lot on the campus, and wear close-toed shoes, since it is an active site for construction. You do not have to RSVP or sign up.

The tour is completely free and open to the public.

Until the new branch is open, members will be able to go to any of the other locations to participate in activities.