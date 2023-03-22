FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health has announced Fairborn City Schools will be a recipient of medication to reverse an overdose.

Fairborn Schools will receive Narcan, according to a release, which is a type of medication that helps individuals reverse their overdose of substances.

The district says while Fairborn Schools is not aware of any overdoses on district properties, they will be housing it as a precautionary matter. Some scenarios listed in the release include if a student intentionally ingests an opioid, a visitor knowingly takes an opioid or if staff or many students are exposed to and ingest an opioid.

“Working in the school setting, staff can face unexpected emergencies, including potential opioid overdoses,” Greene County Public Health says. “By having naloxone readily available, an individual may be able to reverse the effects of opioid overdose while waiting for medical care to arrive.”

(Greene County Public Health)

On the Fairborn Fire Department firetrucks, there are only four doses of overdose medication available, so the district says the schools having it in supply could help first responders.

Gene Lolli is the superintendent of Fairborn City Schools and says that having the Naloxone in the district will help the community if an incident were to occur.

“These kits provide an extra layer of safety for both students and staff,” Lolli said.

The Narcan the district is receiving is provided for free from the DAWN program of Greene County Public Health Harm Reduction. DAWN, Deaths Avoided With Naloxone, will be within the district and staff will undergo training for any possible usage of the medication.

Akron, Dublin, Lisbon and Toledo already have the opioid reverser inside of their schools.