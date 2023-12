FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn High School will not be open on Friday.

According to Fairborn City Schools, Fairborn High School will be closed on Friday, Dec. 8. In a social media post, the district cites “student and staff illness” as the reason for the closure.

All other schools in the Fairborn City School District will be open for instruction on Dec. 8.

The district says all weekend activities on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 have been cancelled.