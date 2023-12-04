TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Mothers that are expecting are eligible to receive resources to change and improve their health.

Miami County Public Health partnered with the Ohio Department of Health for an initiative called ‘Baby and Me Tobacco Free.’ The program is aimed at helping expectant mothers to stop smoking.

Women will have access to a plethora of resources, like counseling, education and support programs to help the mother stop and keep away from smoking products.

“Join us if you’re 36 weeks pregnant or less and either a current tobacco user, quit since becoming pregnant, or quit within three months of becoming pregnant,” said MCPH in a Facebook post. “There are no income restrictions!”

Mothers that choose to participate will qualify for a $25 gift card for diapers and wipes. The qualification will be valid after the mothers are tested with a carbon monoxide monitor at each visit and after becoming tobacco free.

If you have any questions or would like to sign-up, please contact Nikki Mauer. You can also call 937-573-3524.