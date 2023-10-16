DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Edison State Community College is hosting an information fair for individuals to learn about educational opportunities.

On Friday, Oct. 20, practicing nurses and nursing students are welcome to attend a Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Information Fair. The fair will be held on the Piqua Campus of Edison State from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about advancing their academic and professional career by pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

“This event gives prospective students the ability to obtain information about many programs in one visit,” said Edison State.

Applications will be accepted from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31, 2024 for students wanting to be a student in the nursing program for the 2024 fall semester, which begins in Aug. 2024.