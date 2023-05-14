DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 is officially over in the US, but people are still being hospitalized in the Dayton area.

On Thursday, May 11, a total of 11 people were in the hospital across the Miami Valley, Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association said. Three people who were hospitalized were patients within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

During the peak time of COVID-19 this year, 146 people were admitted to the hospital and 11 people were patients of the ICU.

“In comparison, we peaked in January 2022 at 652 patients hospitalized and 111 in the ICU which was also our overall COVID peak for the duration of the PHE,” Hackenbracht said. “COVID data wasn’t available until spring 2020 and our peak that year was 509 patients hospitalized and 111 in the ICU in December 2020.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your healthcare provider.