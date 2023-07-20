DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study found that a shot of coffee could prevent the development of Alzheimer’s.

Researchers analyzed compounds in espresso and how they affect a protein called Tau. The protein plays a major role in the development of the disease.

The CDC describes Alzheimer’s as a progressive disease.

“It is a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss and possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment,” the CDC said.

By the protein clumping together, it can lead to symptoms of Alzheimer’s, like memory loss.

Experts say the findings show the disease could be slowed down or even stopped because of the consumption of espresso.