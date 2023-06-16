DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appointed her successor on Friday, June 16.

According to a release from the CDC, Dr. Walensky named the twentieth CDC director as Dr. Mandy Cohen. Walensky says Dr. Cohen was public health leader in North Carolina that helped the state go through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Her unique experience and accomplished tenure in North Carolina – along with her other career contributions – make her perfectly suited to lead CDC as it moves forward by building on the lessons learned from COVID-19 to create an organization poised to meet public health challenges of the future,” Walensky said. “I can think of no better hands in which to leave this agency during a critical time in its history.”

On Friday May 5, The White House announced she would be leaving her position as CDC director.