NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.

The doctor, Robert Hadden, surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges in state court but was not sentenced to prison. He currently awaits trial on separate federal charges of sexually abusing dozens of young and unsuspecting female patients for over two decades.

The Englewood, New Jersey, resident has pleaded not guilty to six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. A message was left Friday with an attorney representing Hadden.

Prosecutors have described Hadden as a “predator in a white coat,” accusing him of singling out young and unsuspecting victims, including a young girl he had delivered at birth.

Among Hadden’s accusers was Evelyn Yang, the wife of the former presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang. She went public in 2020 with allegations that Hadden abused her when she was his patient in 2012.

In a statement Friday, Columbia University Irving Medical Center said, “We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt. All those who came forward should be commended.”

Hadden accuser Marissa Hoechstetter, who wasn’t part of Friday’s settlement, said in an email that New York’s Adult Survivors Act signed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in May will offer an avenue for what she called “countless other Hadden survivors.” The act opened a one-year window for sexual abuse claims that would otherwise have been time-barred under law.

“We’re not done yet with the reckoning for Hadden’s actions and the institution’s coverup,” she said.

___ Associated Press writer Deepti Hajela contributed to this story.