SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — An agreement has finally been reached between Anthem and Mercy Health.

On Friday, Sept. 29, it was announced that Anthem insurance and Mercy Health had reached an agreement. The new multi-year agreement will allow Anthem members to visit any hospital, outpatient care center or physician office operated by Mercy Health until 2028.

Anthem members were considered not in network when visiting a Mercy Health facility on July 1. As a part of the agreement, Anthem will be covering any claims, which patients may have had that was not in network.

“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we serve,” said Anthem Ohio President Jane Peterson. “We worked together to creatively address affordability for our members and the financial needs of an important care provider. This agreement provides long-term stable access to care at Mercy Health without cost increases for our members and employers.”

If you are an Anthem member and have any questions, you are asked to contact the Member Service phone number on the back of your member ID card. Patients with Mercy Health can also dial 1-888-354-0205.